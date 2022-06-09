General

A total of 1,087 students receive health checkup services at a two-day health camp, organized by the Health h Section of Myagde Rural Municipality, in Tanahun.

Health Section Chief Tilak Ghimire shared that 567 students of Min Secondary School at Myagde-4 and Radha Secondary School at Myagde-2 received health checkup services in the camp.

He said that the health camp would be gradually organized in other schools at the rural municipality.

Meanwhile, a free public toilet campaign has initiated in Tanahun. The district-based hotel, motorcycle showroom and other entrepreneurial outlets have provided support to steer ahead the campaign.

Bandipur-based Heritage Guest House has started providing public toilet facility as part of the campaign. Heritage operator Kisan Pradhan said the facility has been initiated in keeping with the need of tourists.

Likewise, AS Machinery Stores and Gorkhali Motors Pvt Ltd at Damauli have also announced to offer free toilet facility to the needy people. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal