The rate of coronavirus infection is also increasing in security bodies. Security personnel deputed in the frontline at every activity at a time when the graph of coronavirus infection across the nation has risen.

As per the details, coronavirus has already been confirmed on 1,633 personnel of three security bodies (Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force). Of them, 861 security personnel have returned home after recovery. Twelve security personnel had tested positive for coronavirus in the third week of May for the first time.

After that, the infection rate was found increased all of a sudden from the month of August. Out of coronavirus infected security personnel, the highest coronavirus infected number is in Nepal Police.

Spokesperson at the Nepal Police, Senior Superintendent of Police Kuber Kadayet said that a total of 795 police personnel has tested positive for coronavirus so far. Of them, 163 are from Kathmandu valley. More than 500 Nepal Police personnel have returned home after recovery.

Similarly, Spokesperson at the APF, Deputy Inspector General Raju Aryal shared 435 APF personnel have been infected from coronavirus till Thursday. Of them, 189 have been discharged after recovery and the remaining coronavirus infected APF personnel are receiving treatment at different places. Out of 435 COVID-19 infected APF personnel, 73 are from Kathmandu Valley.

Likewise, 403 Nepal Army personnel also tested positive for coronavirus till today. Of them, 116 have been discharged after recovery, said NA Spokesperson Santosh Ballav Poudel.

Source: National News Agency Nepal