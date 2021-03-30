Health & Safety, medical

Over 200 thousand people have received the vaccine against COVID-19 in Sudurpaschim Province including Baitadi district.

A press statement released by the Ministry of Social Development in Sudurpaschim Province here today stated that the vaccines were administered from end of January this year to till date.

A total of 220,808 people in all nine districts of the Province have received the jab during this period, the Ministry said. Kailali district recorded the highest number of COVID-19 vaccination- 63,397- among the nine districts in the Province, said spokesperson at the Ministry, Narendra Karki.

Karki shared that Dadheldhura district saw the lowest vaccination standing at 11,244. In the first phase, the frontline health works, sanitation workers and ambulance and hearse drivers among others were prioritized for vaccination.

Media persons, government employees, security personnel working along the borderline and people’s representatives received the jab in the second phase. Likewise, the senior citizens were among the people availing the vaccination in the third phase.

Source: National News Agency Nepal