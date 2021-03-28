Human Rights

More than 2,000 drivers and motorcyclists have faced action for violating traffic rules in the Kathmandu Valley on Sunday.

In view of Holi festival that was celebrated on Sunday in the Hilly areas, the Metropolitan Traffic Police Division tightened security at various 90 areas in the Valley. The drivers and motorcyclists were penalised during the security check for violating the traffic rules.

In order to control any untoward incidents and reduce road accidents in view of the festival, over 900 traffic police personnel were deployed to enforce the traffic rules and carry out security check, said Division Chief Janak Bhattarai, adding that security check took place from early morning to evening.

The drivers and motorcyclists were punished for over-speed, drunk and reckless driving and driving without helmets and license.

Likewise, those involved in forcefully smearing colours to others without their consent in the Holi festival also faced actions. Three districts in the Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur) witnessed 21 minor road accidents on Sunday, the Office said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal