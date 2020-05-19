Health & Safety

Twenty two thousand 292 people have undergone tests for COVID-19 so far in the Sudur Paschim State. The state government’s Ministry of Social Development stated that 3,797 people have undergone tests for coronavirus by using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and 18 thousand 754 people have undergone tests using the rapid detection test (RDT).

The Ministry also stated that a total 3,150 RDT kits and 811 VTM (viral transport medium) were in reserve in all the nine districts of the State.

One thousand 599 people, including 1401 male and 158 female, were kept in quarantine facilities in the various districts as of Sunday. Similarly, 17 people were in isolation in the State. No new COVID-19 infection cases have been found in the State of late. Five people who were infected with coronavirus have gone home after recovery of their health before this. Likewise, 147 people who were in isolation have been discharged after general treatment.

Source: National News Agency