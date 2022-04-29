General

Over 3,000 chicken at a poultry farm in Hetauda Sub Metropolitan City-7 of Makwanpur district have been destroyed following the confirmation of bird flu.

According to Dr Braja Kishor Thakur, Chief of the Veterinary Hospital and Livestock Service Expert Center, Hetauda, 3,453 layer chickens, 5,780 eggs and 450 kg feeds were destroyed in the presence of the Expert Center, Makawanpur Poultry Entrepreneurs Association and people's representatives of the District Administration Office, Makwanpur. The poultry farm where bird flu has been detected belongs to entrepreneur Rajan Khadka.

However, samples of chickens at nearby poultry farms have been tested negative for the virus, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal