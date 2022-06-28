Trading

The Shivraj Municipality of Kapilvastu district has recorded that 27 percent of its youths- over 3,000- are in foreign employment.

According to the data sheet on foreign employment, 2078 prepared by the municipality, as many as 3,657 youths were in various countries for jobs.

Compared to all 11 wards, ward no 11 has highest number of youths- 308- leaving the country for foreign employment.

Similarly, number of those leaving the country from ward no 2 of the municipality stands at 266, from ward no 4 at 245 and from ward no 5 at 147. Ward no 6 has the lowest number of those going abroad for employment- 84.

Four percent of the total population in the municipality is now abroad.

Releasing the report on foreign employment, Mayor Ajay Thapa, said the municipality was planning to create employments to end exodus. Need assessment would be done to retain youths with jobs, he added, saying the skills they have must be utilized within the country.

The youths from the municipality have gone to Malaysia and Gulf countries.

Source: National News Agency Nepal