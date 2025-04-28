Over 400 Climbers Receive Permits for Mt Everest Ascent in Spring Season



Kathmandu: More than 400 climbers from 53 countries have been granted permits to climb Mt Everest this spring season, according to the Department of Tourism. As of April 27, a total of 402 climbers, including 74 women, have obtained the necessary permissions to attempt the ascent of the world’s tallest peak.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Department Director Liladhar Awasthi confirmed that 41 expeditions have received approval for their climbs. Comparatively, during the same period last year, 414 climbers from 41 expeditions, including 75 women, were issued permits. The Department has already collected Rs 684 million in royalties from permits issued for climbing various mountain peaks this year, with expectations that the amount will increase as more climbers continue to arrive.

To ensure the safety and orderliness of the climbing activities, the Department has established a field office at the Everest Base Camp. Over the 72 years of Everest climbing history, numerous records have been set as clim

bers strive to reach the summit. Despite the inherent risks and challenges of climbing Mt Everest, the mountain continues to attract an increasing number of aspirants.

Among the climbers this season is Solukhumbu’s Tashi Gyaljen Sherpa, who aims to climb Mt Everest four times within 20 days in an effort to set a new record. To date, more than 8,000 domestic and foreign climbers have successfully reached the summit, with many continuing to seek new achievements.