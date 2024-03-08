Contact Us

Over 400 thousand devotees worship Pashupatinath so far today

Kathmandu: More than four hundred thousand devotees have paid homage to Pashupatinath today on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. People have gathered in and around Pashupatinath temple premises since 2:00 am early today, Spokesperson at the Pashupati Area Development Trust, Rewati Raman Adhikari said. So far, more than four hundred thousand devotees have paid obeisance to Pashupatinath. The crowd of the people is now increasing as compared to morning. With the increasing number of devotees, it has become challenging for security personnel to manage the fair. All four doors of Pashupatinath temple remain open since 2:00 am for the convenience of the pilgrims. The PADT has expects that at least two million devotees would visit Pashupatinath temple today. Source: National News Agency - RSS

