Covishield, the vaccine against Covid-19, has been administered to over 45,000 people in the district here. They have been vaccinated free of cost.

Data officer at District Health Office, Chudamani Luitel, informed that the first phase of vaccination against Covid-19 was accomplished in all 15 local levels where the number of people receiving the vaccine reached 45,352.

There are eight municipalities and seven rural municipalities in the district. Among these, Damak Municipality had highest number of vaccine recipients, 5,455; while Bahradashi Rural Municipality had least number of people getting vaccine 1,200.

The vaccine was administered on priority basis. In the first round, health and medical workers, sanitation workers, volunteers, journalists, security persons, people's representatives and senior citizens were vaccinated against Covid-19.

Source: National News Agency Nepal