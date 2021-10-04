General

Infrastructure experts have commented that more than 50 percent of the infrastructure projects of Nepal from outside the regular plan. They said that the projects outside the plan are being selected due to political maneuvering.

At an interaction ‘Infrastructure Reporting: Media’s Role in Shaping the Narrative’ jointly organized by Society of Economic Journalists Nepal and Policy Entrepreneurs Inc. here today, infrastructure expert Kamal Pandey said it was due to political interference that has been impeding the timely completion of the project.

Former Secretary Krishna Gyawali said the country has explicitly lacked infrastructure policy. “There is lack of policy to govern overall infrastructure sector”.

Source: National News Agency Nepal