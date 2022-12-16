General

At least 554 wild animals have died in the Chitwan National Park in a span of five months. Of them, 27 died natural death and 21 succumbed to domestic dog biting, said Ganesh Prasad Tiwari, information officer for the CNP.

Fighting each other, electrifying and road accidents are blamed for death of others. The dead animals include 32 spotted deer, five rhinos, three gharials, three blue bulls, two wild elephants, two antelopes, two boars, two tortoises and one leopard.

However, no wild animal has been died from poaching during the period, thanks to awareness programmes launched by the CNP, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal