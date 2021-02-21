General

A total of 5,353 persons have received vaccine against Covid-19 in Siraha district.

According to the District Health Office, the vaccination drive was launched in two rounds through various designated healthcare centres in the district such as District Hospital, Ramkumar Umaprasad Memorial Hospital and Mirchaiya Primary Health Centre.

Health Office Chief Krishna Yadav shared that the Covishield vaccine was administered initially to frontline health workers, security personnel, civil employees, people's representatives and media persons.

Source: National News Agency Nepal