A total of 6,316 COVID-19 infected people in Lalitpur district have enjoyed full recovery till date.

The district records a total of 8,810 COVID-19 cases. Among them, 2,415 are active cases.

Altogether 79 people from Lalitpur district have succumbed to the flu-like infection so far, informed Chief of Lalitpur Office, Dr Khageshwor Gelal.

Similarly, Rapid Response Team's Coordinator Devi Gurung shared there were a total of 5,442 COVID-19 cases in Lalitpur Metropolitan City. There were 1,546 active cases in the Metropolis.

Chapagaun at Godawari Ward No 11 reports the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the district at 116 out of which 52 were reported in male and 64 in female. Likewise, Devichaur in ward no 7 in the Metropolis has single COVID-19 case as of now.

Majority of the recovered ones in the district were from Bagmati, Mahankal and Konjyosom Rural Municipality.

Source: National News Agency Nepal