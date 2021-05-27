Human Rights

The Nepal Army (NA) team deployed to cleaning Mt Makalu has collected 6,700 kilogrammes of garbage from various camps of the Mt Makalu in Sankhuwabasha district.

The government of Nepal has launched ‘Clean Mountain Campaigan-2021’ under which various mountains where expeditions have been conducted will be cleaned up by the trained army personnel.

NA’s Major Rupak Jung Thapa shared that a team of 10 NA personnel and 14 from a private expedition company had reached the base camp of the 8,462 metres-mountain on April 25 and had retrieved the garbage littered up to Camp 4(7,400 metres) of the fifth highest mountain in the world.

Among the collected wastages, 4,882-kgs were non-biodegradable and 1,725-kgs biodegradable, informed Major Thapa.

The bio-degradable wastages were handed over to Makalu Rural Municipality Chair Tej Bahadur Pokharel on Tuesday while non-biodegradable will be taken to Kathmandu

The team has also conducted clean-up drive in various other mountains including the highest mountain in the world-Sagarmatha (Mt Everest), Pumori, Lhotse, Mt Dhaulagiri and Ama Dablam.

The government had released over Rs 120 million to the NA to launch clean-up drive in various mountains in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal