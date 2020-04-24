General

Over 6,000 private houses damaged by the 2015 earthquake have been so far reconstructed in Gorkha district alone, said the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA). Of total 13,764 beneficiaries entitled to receive government grant for housing, 6,171 have had their houses reconstructed, said Binaya Dawadi, district contact person for the district project implementation unit (grant management and local infrastructure), NRA.

Among the earthquake survivors in the district entitled to get housing grant, 552 have been categorised as risk groups, said acting chief of the unit Jagadhish Mishra. Of 663 beneficiaries under retrofitting category, 306 took first tranche of the grant, one received second installment and housing grant agreement has been signed with 320, he said.

Meanwhile, in Chitwan, nearly 67 percent beneficiaries have been reimbursed of third tranche amount after completing the task of private house reconstruction according to NRA Chitwan District Project Implementation Unit.

Engineer Sujan Nepal shared 5,217 among 7,797 beneficiaries identified in the district have received the third installment amount. —

Source: National News Agency