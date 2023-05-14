Key Issues

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman today said over 7.5 lakh people took shelter in the cyclone centres in the country's southeastern coastal region as the met office issued the highest warning centering the very severe cyclone Mocha.

"This year's preparation and arrangement were very good. More than 7.5 lakh people went to shelter centres due to Mocha," he said while talking to journalists at his ministry office in the Secretariat here.

About 5 lakh people took shelter at 1,024 cyclone centres in Chattogram, over two lakh people went to 576 cyclone centres in Cox's Bazar and 8,500 people of St. Martin were taken to 37 shelter centres, said Enamur.

"Besides, people of Kutubdia, Sandwip and some parts of Noakhali were taken to safe shelter. So far, the situation is under our control. No damage was reported. After all, we have managed to take about 7.5 lakh people to cyclone centres," he added.

Noting that currently there is no possibility of flooding as the ebb-tide has started, the state minister said, "The cyclone is now moving with a speed of 65 kmph. The sustained wind speed in the cyclone centre is about 200 kmph".

All kinds of preparations, including preparing shelter centres have been taken. Sufficient amount of dry food, fresh water, water purification tablets and cash money have been sent, he said, adding that besides, the sea beaches were evacuated after issuing the great danger signal.

"We have sent Taka 20 lakh in cash, 200 metric tons of rice, 14 metric tons of dry cake and toast. In addition, adequate supplies of water, food, oral saline were also sent to the coastal areas and medical teams are on duty there," Enamur said.

The people, who were at risk of landslides, were also taken to shelter centres, he said, adding, "It was possible to take proper preparation as we got more time. I started work on May 7".

Stating that all preparations have been taken to tackle the aftermath of the cyclone, the state minister said, "I have come to know that there was no water in a shelter center in Cox's Bazar. Mineral water was provided there. Conditions in all shelter centres are satisfactory".

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha