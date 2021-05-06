Health & Safety

The country has recorded additional 9070 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the caseload to a total of 368,580.

Fifty four people have died from the virus in the past 24 hours. The infection cases were confirmed while undertaking 21,142 tests for the infection, according to the Ministry of Health and Population. So far, 2,92,490 infected people have got over the infection. The recovery rate is 79.4 percent. The number of active infection cases is 72,561 across the country. Sixty seven thousand and two hundred forty six infected people are in home isolation and 5,315 in institutional isolation. Similarly, 314 are at quarantine facility. Also, 652 are being treated in intensive care unit and 201 are undergoing treatment on ventilator support.

So far, the death toll from the infection has hit 3,529, according to the Ministry. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal