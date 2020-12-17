General

Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens, Leelanath Shrestha has opined to end politicization in educational sectors.

While inaugurating the IT lab at Janata Secondary Model School at Golbazaar Municiplaity-8 in Siraha district today, Minister Shrestha argued that the over politicization has weakened the quality of education therefore it should be ended.

Minister Shrestha said that politicization was surfacing even in transfer and appointment of the teachers in community schools.

The school management committee was also reported as being responsible for politicization in school, he said. Shrestha urged all to be serious regarding to end over politicization in the education sector.

Similarly, mayor of Golbazaar Municipality Devnath Sah hoped that the quality of the education in the school would be further improved with the establishment of IT lab there.

Source: National News Agency Nepal