Former lawmaker Krishna Kumar Shrestha, elected from Tanahun Constituency-1, has provided Rs 3.098 million that he had received as a salary in five years during his tenure as a lawmaker, to different social organisations.

He shared that he provided such amount of money to different social organisations, drinking water projects and patients suffering from different diseases.

Also the former Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security, Shrestha, said, “I during the election had promised not take salary. As per the promise, I have provided such amount of money to drinking water projects, schools, patients suffering from different diseases, mother’s group.”

Source: National News Agency Nepal