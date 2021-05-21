General

Nepali Congress Shuklaphanta Municipal Working Committee in Kanchanpur district handed over pulse oximeters and oxygen concentrators to the Shuklaphanta Municipality on Thursday.

NC Shuklaphanta Municipal Working Committee’s President Jaya Bahadur Bista provided those materials to Mayor Dil Bahadur Air to help fight COVID-19.

On the occasion, eight pieces of pulse oximeter and three oxygen concentrator machines were given to the municipality.

Bista said that the municipality was supported with the health supplies to help it meet the rising demand for oxygen in the health care institutions for the treatment of COVID-19 patients infected with the second variant of the coronavirus.

After receiving the materials, Mayor Air said that the health materials would be utilised for the treatment of patients admitted to COVID Temporary Hospital run by the municipality.

Bista shared that the oxygen concentrators and pulse oximeters were received with the initiative of NC central committee member NP Saud.

Source: National News Agency Nepal