Works related to expansion of oxygen plant and pipeline facility at Bheri Hospital in Banke district has gained momentum with the liquid oxygen tank arriving in the Hospital recently.

The tank that had arrived from India could stock 20,000 litre liquid oxygen. The liquid oxygen is then converted into gas and supplied to bed through central pipeline.

The government had allocated Rs 150 million for the expansion of oxygen plant, oxygen tanks and pipelines in the Bheri Hospital, informed medical superintend of the Hospital, Dr Prakash Thapa.

Dr Thapa believes that with the installation of the liquid oxygen gas and expansion of pipeline, the Hospital will not face shortage of oxygen gas to treat the COVID-19 and other patients.

Source: National News Agency Nepal