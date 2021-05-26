General

Bagmati Province government has forwarded activities to install oxygen plant at seven more hospitals in different district of the province.

Oxygen plants are going to be set up at Ramechhap District Hospital, Dhading District Hospital, Tokha Hospital in Kathmandu, District Hospital, Lalitpur, Ratnanagar Hospital, Chitwan, District Hospital, Kavre and District Hospital, Sindhupalchowk.

Health Supply Management Centre, Hetauda, under Social Development Ministry has already announced tender for the construction of oxygen plants at seven hospitals at the investment of Rs 85 million. Each oxygen plant would have capacity to refill 150 cylinders in a day.

A target has been set to install oxygen plant within one and half month. Out of 13 hospitals of different districts under the Bagmati province, oxygen plants have already been installed at six hospitals. Earlier, the Ministry decided ‘One district, one PCR machine’ in all 13 districts of the province.

Meanwhile, the prohibitory order imposed in Makawanpur till May 27 to control COVID-19 infection has been extended by one more week.

The District Administration Office, Makawanpur, has extended the prohibitory period till June 3.

Source: National News Agency Nepal