The 15th national general convention of the Private and Boarding Schools’ Organisation Nepal (PABSON) kicked off here today.

Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Devendra Paudel inaugurated the event amidst a programme. The general convention will elect a 66-member new leadership (27 office-bearers and 39 central members) for the organisation for a three-year-term. DK Dhungana, the incumbent co-president, has been already elected unanimously as its new president while the nominations for some other posts are also unopposed.

The event has been attended by 2,300 representatives.

Source: National News Agency Nepal