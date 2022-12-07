General

The Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ), Pratishthan Pradesh Samiti (Media House Province Committee) and the Pacific Multispecialty Clinic based in Kupandol of Lalitpur metropolis-10 have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for providing healthcare services to journalists on discount.

FNJ Pratishthan Pradesh Chair Bal Krishna Adhikari and Clinic Managing Director Dr Kajan Ranabhat signed on the document on behalf of the respective sides amidst a programme here last evening. The agreement for a year has come into effective from December 6, the day of its signing.

As per the agreement, all the members (1,467) in the Pratishthan Pradesh and its chapters are entitled for the subsidy in clinic services: OPD, laboratory tests and pharmacy dispenses. They will be given 50 percent off in OPD consultations, 40 in-house laboratory investigations and 10 percent in pharmacy dispenses.

The Committee will provide details of journalists associated with it to the Clinic and the journalists will get the facilities being based on their identity cards.

Besides, three members of journalist’s dependent family will receive the family.

As Ranabhat said, the Clinic provides special services through its various specialized clinics such as infertility, heart, physiotherapy, radiology & imaging, dental, OPD services, gynecology and obstetrics, orthopedics, diabetes/ thyroid, gastroenterology, general surgery, chest (pulmonology), psychiatry, child health (pediatrics), hematology and kidney care, brain & spine, gout / arthritis, ENT, skin clinic, gynecology and obstetrics, immunization, laboratory and so on.

FNJ central member Mani Dahal said the implementation of the agreement would provide a relief for working journalists mainly during severe health issues.

Source: National News Agency Nepal