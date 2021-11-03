General

Marking the third death anniversary of senior human rights defender Padma Ratna Tuladhar, the Padma Ratna Memorial National Academy has been formed.

The newly formed Academy is chaired by former Speaker Damannath Dhungana while people's poet Durgalal Shrestha is the patron. Similarly, Dr Chunda Bajracharya has been appointed Academy's vice-chair, Dr Om Gurung as general-secretary, Pasang Sherpa as secretary and Sumnima Tuladhar as treasurer.

The announcement of Academy was made offering a garland on the statue of late Tuladhar inside the Shankhadhar Garden (Old Buspark). Announcing the Academy, mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) Bidya Sundar Shakya remembered late Tuladhar as the person who was more concerned about the wellbeing of the country than his own.

Mayor Shakya shared that a cultural building named 'Yen Deya Sanskritik Chhein', would be built on the land where the old building of KMC. Aimed to conserve the unique cultures of Kathmandu, the building would be constructed at the cost of Rs 270 million.

Academy's chairperson Dhungana opined that late Tuladhar's viewpoint about nation-building should not be viewed through biased political lenses. "Padma Ratna Tuladhar is the leader of Kathmandu. He enhanced image of Kathmandu through his good deeds."

Source: National News Agency Nepal