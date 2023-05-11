General

Padma river banks along the entire southern part of Rajshahi city have turned into amusement spots as scores of people visit there to enjoy natural scenic beauty regularly.

The river bank also get new looks as Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has implemented various development and beautification programmes along the bank.

"I have been visiting the river bank area for the last couple of years regularly to take myself to the nearest of nature," said ATM Rafiqul Islam, Manager of Barind Multipurpose Development Authority.

He also said various need--based development works were implemented centering the river bank during the recent past years and those enhanced the natural beauties to a greater extent.

Like Rafique, many other people are seen visiting the area throughout the day, particularly morning, afternoon and evening.

The RCC has implemented diversified infrastructure improvement works, including boundary wall, decorated railing, walkway, sitting arrangement and cafeteria.

Two decorated bridges were constructed at a cost of around Taka 98.15 lakh easing the visitors' movement.

It has also launched beach bikes and chairs for the tourists along the river banks bringing a new dimension to the city which has enhanced the amusement of the visitors and tourists like the sea beach.

Apart from this, amusement spots, open stage, gallery, park, over bridge, walkway and other need-based infrastructures were constructed under the infrastructure development project.

Borokuthi river bank and Lalon Shah River Resort were also decorated with a new look to attract more visitors and facilitate the cultural organizations to arrange various programs to attract the visitors.

City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said they have restored the scenic beauty of the river bank and enhanced the cleanliness drive in the area to facilitate large numbers of people to enjoy their visit in a comfortable atmosphere.

He said the new infrastructure and facilities are contributing a lot towards encouraging the public in general to pass their leisure time with families and friends enjoying the beauty of the Padma.

Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) has also implemented development works along the five-kilometer river bank area from Bulanpur to Harupur.

With this breakthrough, the entire area adjacent to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-tech Park has become an amusement park.

Mayor Khairuzzaman Liton also said they have planned to reclaim around 12 square kilometres of char land of Padma River for developing a satellite town adjacent to the city protection embankment.

As the river's main flow turned towards its right bank, the satellite town might be built on the left bank.

Liton said the part of the river near the left bank, where flood water remains for less than a month every year, would be turned into a huge lake.

The lake would stand between the satellite town and the city protection embankment and there would be a bridge to the newly developed city, he added.

"Rajshahi would be beautiful if we can properly execute the plan," the mayor said, adding that the city's accommodation problems will be ease as well.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha