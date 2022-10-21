legal-Judicial

The Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT) issued a 35-day notice to remove the structures that were built against agreement with the PADT around the Pashupati Gaushala Dharmashala Area in Kathmandu.

The Pashupati Gaushala Dharmashala built by Marwadi Sewa Samiti Nepal in the area was not being run in line with the objectives it was built for. The Trust, thus, sent it a letter on October 12 to remove the illegal infrastructures of the Dharmashala, according to the letter made public by the PADT today.

The Dharmashala was meant for rearing cows, providing residence facilities to the pilgrims and to provide other related services as per the agreement but the PADT found that it was running the activities against the agreement and built illegal infrastructures in and around the Dharmashala.

The PADT warned of taking action according to the prevailing laws if the illegal structures were not abolished within 35 days.

Source: National News Agency Nepal