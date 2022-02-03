General

Yet again, the Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT) has issued a notice for those raising illegal structures in Gothatar area to leave the place as it belonged to the PADT. There are huts and illegal structures in the plot no 59, 84 of then Gothatar VDC-3 and plot no 80 of then Gothatar VDC-4.

Although the PADT has repeatedly issued such notice for those encroaching upon its land, the people using the land have not left the area. This time, the PADT has given two weeks' deadline for the evacuation. If the encroachers do not dismantle the huts, the PADT itself would emerge in the field for clearing and would bear no responsibility of loss, its notice warned.

The encroachment is continuous in some 534 ropanis of lands at Gothatar of Kageshwori Manohara Municipality-8 belonging to the PADT for PADT's slack control. With the slack control for the protection of its land, the encroachers are intensifying breaching the land in the name of 'landless squatters'.

The illegal dwellers were trying to set up ten more huts taking advantage of time while offices were limiting their activities in the wake of the spread of coronavirus this year too. But the PADT prevented the construction of illegal structures.

PADT's Deputy Director Gauri Shankar Parajuli told RSS that PADT had issued similar notice for evacuation two years back, but in vain. However, for the cause of humanity in the wake of coronavirus, PADT relaxed its warning and two years passed without evacuation, Parajuli admits.

Although the efforts are made with the cooperation from local administration and police persons to remove the people dwelling illegally, they capture the land over night.

The sand mining is also a severe problem in this area.

Source: National News Agency Nepal