Human Rights

Police have arrested a foreign national on the charge of sexually abusing minors. A team from the Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal Police arrested American Citizen Michael Norman Teller on the charge of practicing paedophilia.

Teller was in the wanted list of police since a long time, and was arrested based on a tip-off from a homestay in Pokhara municipal corporation-18, Kaski today. He has been handed over to the District Police Office for necessary action.

A complaint has also been filed against him charging him of sexually abusing three children in 2019. Police also recovered laptop and mobile phones from the accused, according to Deputy Director of the CIB Superintendent of Police Ganga Pant.

Source: National News Agency Nepal