Entertainment, Fashion

A two-day painting exhibition kicked off in Virginia, US on Thursday in order to generate funds to extend support to Nepal. The event is organized by Engage Nepal, an organization established in the US and working for the support of children in Nepal.

Sixty paintings are on display in the Reston Art Gallery of Virginia. The paintings are the creations of noted painter Kiran Chitrakar. The creations would also be sold at the exhibition. There are also paintings from Uganda.

On the occasion, Executive Director of the organizing body and former Ambassador of the US to Nepal, Scott H DeLisi, viewed that the proceeds gained from the sale of paintings would be used to various organisations in Nepal including to Nepal-Korea Friendship Municipal Hospital for setting up an ICU.

DeLisi further informed that Engage Nepal was established in the US in 2015. It has implemented 16 projects so far. Earlier, the organization had provided the health and safety materials to Nepal in the COVID-19 crisis.

It has spent 211,000 US Dollars in 2021 alone. Living a retired life, DeLisi said to the National News Agency (RSS), "I worked in the State agency for long. In my life, the intimacy with Nepal and Nepali bears much significance."

Source: National News Agency Nepal