Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, has congratulated Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on his appointment to the post of Prime Minister of Nepal.

Taking to social media, the Pakistani PM, said, “Heartiest felicitations to Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal on becoming Prime Minister of Nepal. As regional partners, Pakistan and Nepal enjoy cordial relations. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen our bilateral ties and regional cooperation.”

Source: National News Agency Nepal