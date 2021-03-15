Key Issues

Newly appointed Pakistani ambassador to Nepal Syed Haider Shah paid a courtesy call on Minister for Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa at latter’s office in Singh Durbar today.

On the occasion, discussion on matters relating to bilateral ties and mutual benefit were discussed.

Minister Thapa opined to exchange experiences on IT, security and skill enhancement training between two countries.

Similarly, Ambassador Shah shared that he would be further effortful to strengthen bilateral ties during his tenure.

Source: National News Agency Nepal