Key Issues

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Ishwar Pokharel has stressed on the need to further expand Nepal-Pakistan ties exploring new areas of mutual interest and welfare. DPM Pokharel came with this view in a meeting with Pakistani ambassador to Nepal Dr Mazhar Javed at his office in Singh Durbar today.

Ambassador Javed is returning home after completing his tenure in Nepal. DPM Pokharel shared that the Nepal-Pakistan relations is not only limited with in the governments but extended at the peoples-to-people levels as well.

He also thanked Pakistani government for support in medical field and army training in Nepal. Pokharel also called for Pakistani investors to invest in Nepal.

On the occasion, Ambassador Javed shared that both countries were enjoying good bilateral relations. He also shared that the Pakistan government was ready to further extend support in any sector Nepal prefers.

Source: National News Agency Nepal