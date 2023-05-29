Trading

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak has given a job to Mukta Sultana, who set all her academic certificates on fire during a facebook live recently by being frustrated with failing to manage a job.

Noticing the incident through the online media, Palak today appointed her as Development and Social Communication Officer at the Establishment of Secured e-Mail for Government and Digital Literacy Centre' project under the ICT Division, said an official handout here today.

The state minister handed over the appointment letter to Mukta offering a salary of Taka 35,000.

Mukta hailed from Katiadi Upazila of Kishoreganj district and obtained her bachelor and master degrees from Eden Women College in the city. As she was unable to manage a job, Mukta set all her academic certificates on fire during a facebook live on May 23.

In a reaction after getting the appointment letter, Mukta said, "I got a job due to the sympathy of State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. I am grateful to him".

Speaking on the occasion, Palak said the ICT Division is providing various support, including training so that the talented youth of the country do not get frustrated and they can move ahead with confidence.

"No educated youth will remain unemployed in Bangladesh if they get proper education. You don't have to look for a job if you can make yourself efficient using the talent and the power of technology. Rather, it will create employment opportunities," he added.

Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Executive Director Ranajit Kumar and Establishment of Secured e-Mail for Government and Digital Literacy Centre' Project Director Engineer Mohammad Saiful Alam Khan were present on the occasion.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha