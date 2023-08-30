General

At least three persons died in a jeep accident in Ribdikot rural municipality-2, Jorte of Palpa.

Information Officer at the District Police Office, DSP Birendra Thapa informed that three persons died on the spot when the dry landslide buried the jeep (Lu 1 Ja 4600) en route to Palpa from Gulmi.

The deceased have been identified as two male and a female. Other details of the deceased have yet to be established.

Six other persons were injured in the accident. They were rushed to Palpa Mission Hospital and Lumbini Medical College, the district police office informed. ---

Source: National News Agency-Nepal