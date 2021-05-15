General

Senior journalist Bhairab Risal has stated that pandemic like Covid-19 has hit the world as humans have attempted to hold the nature without its respect.

In a virtual talk programme organised by Sahityasandhya on Saturday, Risal said that people should stop from unnecessarily intervening in nature but to accept the reality. “Now, the earth is in crisis; in difficulties. Not only the poor nations and people but the advanced nations and people are also facing the tragedy,” he said while calling the literary figures for more creations and thoughts to console the humanity.

“Our ancestors have developed arts, cultures, custom, civilizations and history. Now, the intelligentsia of our time should preserve and safeguard their existence,” the former Chief Reporter of RSS said.

On the occasion, several literary figures recited their literary creations.

Source: National News Agency Nepal