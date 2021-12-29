Key Issues, politics

Dr Krishna Raj Pant has been appointed Vice Chairperson of the Provincial Policy and Planning Commission of Bagmati Province. A Cabinet meeting of the provincial government on December 24 took a decision to this effect.

Chief Minister Rajendra Prasad Pandey administered the oath of office and secrecy amid a function on Wednesday at the Office of Chief Minister and Council of Ministers.

Similarly, Prahlad Lamichhane and Raju Nepal have been appointed members of the Commission.

Source: National News Agency Nepal