The District Hospital, Parbat, has started producing oxygen, which is used during major surgeries. In the past, the hospital had to refer patients to elsewhere for want of oxygen.

"Now the hospital is relieved of referring patients to Pokhara or Kathmandu due to lack of oxygen. It produces required amount of oxygen," said Gobinda Pahadi, Chairperson of the Hospital Management Committee. Oxygen produced from the plant is supplied directly to the bed through a pipe. The plant set up at the hospital at the cost of Rs 6 million provided by the Gandaki Province Government has a capacity to produce 16 oxygen cylinders. The hospital uses six oxygen cylinders on a daily basis.

The hospital could produce enough oxygen so it could distribute it to other health institutions.

Each cylinder contains 100 liters oxygen. Oxygen is consumed excessively during winter, said the hospital chief Dr Shishir Devkota.

Source: National News Agency Nepal