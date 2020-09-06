General

Parbat has expedited testing for Corona Virus, after the virus was found to have spread at the community level in neighbouring districts. Accordingly, in the past three weeks, testing was carried out in all the seven local levels in the districts.

A random sample testing was carried out 946 persons in the community including 117 in Kusma, 115 in Falebas, 68 in Jaljala, 58 in Modi, 51 in Mahasheela, 110 in Bihadi and 110 in Paiyun municipalities, according to the Health Office, Parbat. However, the result of all the 946 samples has showed negative, Corona Control and Management Centre spokesperson Prabin Bhandari said.

So far, 109 persons have been found carrying the virus including those returning from abroad and those who had come in contact with them. Of then, 106 have returned home after recovery while six are undergoing treatment in the district headquarters.

A prohibitory order is already in place in Parbat to stop the virus from spreading at the community level. Public transportation remains closed, while entry into the district has been made strict. A comprehensive public awareness programme is being carried out in the headquarters and municipality level, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Biswaraj Adhikari.

Source: National News Agency Nepal