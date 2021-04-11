General

Fire victims at Saraukhola in Paiyu Rural Municipality-6 in Parbat district have received relief. Each of the survivors, whose house and animal sheds were burnt down in a fire, received Rs 10,000, food items, clothes and tents. Minister for Industry, Tourism, Forest and Environment of Gandaki Province Bikas Lamsal handed the relief materials to the fire victims amid an event on Saturday.

On the occasion, the minister urged local people to remain alert and protect forests from a fire that may occur during dry season while stating environmental impacts and loss of property and forest resources in a fire. A blaze that engulfed a forest nearby on Friday noon swept into nearby Dandakahun settlement and destroyed five houses and 15 animal sheds. As a result, five families have been displaced.

Source: National News Agency Nepal