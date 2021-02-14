Key Issues, politics

NCP standing committee member and foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has accused NCP Chair Prachanda of sowing the seed of crisis in the party by playing factional politics. The government had laid the foundation for good governance, development and prosperity in around three years, but lack of support from the Prachanda faction and obstruction in the House of Representatives led to the need for reconstitution of the parliament.

Speaking at a district-level gathering of party cadres in Myanglung of Terhathum on Saturday, Gyawali said we have no role in the division in the party, the Prachanda faction is solely responsible for bringing dispute in the party. The HoR had to be dissolved because the Prime Minister and the government were not allowed to carry out development activities by an opportunist group.

Likewise, NCP central member Bijaya Subba said he was surprised to see people not liking a nationalist leader like Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Source: National News Agency Nepal