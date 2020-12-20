General

Nepali Congress (NC) central committee member Dr Shekhar Koirala has said that dissolution of the House of Representatives was not acceptable to his party.

In a press meet organized by the Nepal Press Union, Morang chapter here today, leader Koirala argued that the decision to dissolve the parliament was against the Constitution of Nepal.

He claimed that the no articles of the constitution permits the PM to take the decision of parliament dissolution. Leader Koirala opined to go for protests against such unconstitutional move. This move has encouraged the reactionary forces, he observed.

Source: National News Agency Nepal