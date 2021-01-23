General

Nepali Congress General Secretary Dr Shashanka Koirala has said that the mid-term election in the stipulated time was not possible due to developing political instability in the country.

In a press meet here today, leader Koirala argued that political instability was pushing country into uncertainty to hold elections in the stipulated time. He added that the Election Commission even has to decide election symbols to the parties and it will take time.

On another note, Koirala said to reinstate the Parliament was the first priority to his party. He said that the NC is yet to collect its active members’ name list for the party general congress.

Leader Koirala had reached Mahendranagar Friday evening to meet NC leader Dilendra Prasad Badu. Badu has been bereaved of his mother.

Source: National News Agency Nepal