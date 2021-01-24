General

Nepali Congress senior leader Ramchandra Poudel has said that Parliament reinstatement was the only one agenda of NC.

Speaking in a programme here today, leader Poudel argued that the NC was protesting to safeguard the democracy and constitution as the party was the guard of the democracy.

He added that the constitution promulgated by a long struggle of the people should not be distorted at any cost. He said no one can go in election hurting the sentiment of people.

Similarly, NC central members Dr Minendra Rijal, Dila Sangraula and Guru Ghimire opined to go in further comprehensive protest programmes against the move of Parliament dissolution and safeguard the constitution and democracy.

Source: National News Agency Nepal