National Assembly Chair Ganesh Prasad Timilsina has asserted that the parliament should be run in the political parties’ consensus.

Laying foundation stone for a 15-bed hospital at Thuli Pokhari of Kushma Municipality in Parbat district on Thursday, Timilsina urged the political parties to remain alert so as to not create environment that would lead to dissolution of parliament.

He said that the dissolution of the parliament half-way, mandated for five years by the public, was certainly not a good thing and. According to him, action should be taken against those political parties which did not let the incumbent government to perform which had led to dissolution of parliament.

“I wish there does not arise situation to dissolve the house until the next election since this government has two more years left,” he said.

The hospital will be built at the cost of over Rs 50 million. It is expected to be completed in next 18 months.

