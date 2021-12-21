General

The main opposition party in the parliament, CPN (UML), has continued its obstruction in the House of Representatives meeting today also. The UML lawmakers stalled the session at the outset chanting slogans and picketing the rostrum of the assembly hall.

The main opposition party has been obstructing the meeting of the Lower House of the Federal Parliament since its earlier session, citing the Speaker failed to issue notice of action it had taken against 14 of its lawmakers.

Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota repeatedly urged the protesting opposition party MPs to cooperate him in operation of the parliament business, drawing their attention to the fact that as per the House of Representatives Regulations a topic that is under consideration of the court could not be discussed in the parliament.

The Speaker decided to go ahead with the agenda of the meeting as the main opposition party lawmakers continued the slogan chanting and picketing despite his repeated requests to allow the parliament to take up its business.

Source: National News Agency Nepal