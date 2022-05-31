Key Issues

Members of the House of Representatives (HoR) have stressed on the need to make the recently-unveiled budget for upcoming fiscal year 2022/23 productive by considering revision in it and optimizing the resources.

In today's meeting of the HoR, parliamentarians Rajendra Kumar KC and Suresh Kumar Rai taking part in the theoretical discussion on the budget presented on May 29 said that it was a positive development that the budget incorporated issues such as creating self-reliant economy, replacement of import, prioritizing health, employment and tourism sector among others.

Similarly, Parbat Gurung questioned whether the newly introduced budget was for building a prosper nation or to strengthen or weaken the State? He blamed that the government introduced the budget to appease certain section of individuals.

Likewise, Dr Dila Shangraula shared that the budget prioritized increase in remuneration of civil employees, old age allowance for those reaching 68 years, increase in export, increase productivity, agriculture, education, health and tourism sector.

She suggested the government to introduce employment programme for those losing their jobs in tourism and industrial sector. Satya Pahadi dubbed the newly presented budget to be the 'best one' in comparison to that in the past.

Dr Bijaya Subba commented that the budget did not pay attention to curbing corruption, caste-based discrimination and racial disparity prevailing in the country.

Min Bahadur Bishwokarma viewed that pension provision for farmers was the main feature of the budget. He demanded further activating Dalit Development Committee for overall development of the Dalit communities.

Bimala BK remarked that the budget was election-centric than development. Bina Kumari Shrestha opined that the budget was far from realistic and as propaganda-oriented.

Ghanashyam Khatiwada said that the budget failed to address the fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution. Nawaraj Silwal and Khem Prasad Lohani viewed that the budget was ambitious and election-oriented.

The HoR shall meet again at 11:00 am on June 1, Wednesday. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal