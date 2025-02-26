Parliamentary Committee Chair Yadav Advocates for Enhanced Nepal-India Relations



New Delhi: President of the International Relations and Tourism Committee under the House of Representatives, Raj Kishor Yadav, has underscored the need for cooperation to improve Nepal-India relations. Addressing an international conference on ‘Nepal-India Relations, Relevance of Buddha’s Teachings in Neighbourhood Diplomacy’, Yadav stressed the need to strengthen historical, cultural, religious, and people-to-people ties between Nepal and India.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Yadav highlighted the importance of shared characteristics between the two nations, which could embody opportunities linked to history and culture. He emphasized the potential to strengthen bilateral relations and achieve common prosperity through regional cooperation. Yadav advocated for promoting religious tourism routes such as the Buddhist, Ramayana, and Mahabharata circuits to enhance Nepal-India historical and cultural ties.





The former minister discussed expanding physical and digital connectivity between the two countries, as well as economic and regional cooperation. He called for further strengthening Nepal-India cooperation for shared prosperity and peace in the South Asia region. Yadav proposed the proper materialization of a Buddhist circuit connecting Bodhgaya and Lumbini, expanding the Ramayan circuit to include Ayodhya and Janakpur, and promoting the Mahabharat circuit to include places associated with the Pandavas.





Yadav also suggested expediting infrastructure projects such as cross-border rail, road, petroleum pipeline, and energy transmission lines. He raised the issue of cooperation and interoperability in the digital payment system between Nepal and India. Additionally, Yadav called for increased investment from India in the hydropower, industry, and tourism sectors in Nepal, noting that the trilateral energy agreement has opened the door for regional cooperation.





He emphasized the need for both countries to make substantial efforts to take advantage of shared opportunities, stating that physical and digital connectivity must be key pillars of cooperation, as they are vital for economic growth, social progress, and regional stability. Yadav urged all concerned bodies to work towards enriching not only Nepal-India relations but also the entire South Asian region by making effective use of regional forums such as SAARC, BIMSTEC, and BBIN.

