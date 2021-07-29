Key Issues

The Women and Social Committee of the House of Representatives (HoR) has directed the government to manage vaccines for children and construct child-friendly quarantines. A meeting of the committee today issued directive to the government to put in place necessary arrangements to protect citizens, especially children from the potential risk of third wave of coronavirus. The committee directed the government to arrange vaccinations for children noting that various countries are manufacturing jabs useful for children against coronavirus. Also, the parliamentary committee directed the government to properly mobilize other health workers available as currently the number of podiatrists is low in the country. The committee also directed the COVID-19 Prevention and Control High-Level Committee to work to keep the confidence of health workers of local level by addressing their issues. The government should make arrangement for treatment of children who test positive to COVID-19 and protect those who have lost their parents due to coronavirus, reads the directive issued by the committee.

Source: National News Agency Nepal